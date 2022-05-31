STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County Sunday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Stafford County deputies responded to a call for a serious multi-vehicle crash on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road.

Upon their arrival, officers found bother drivers and a passenger dead at the scene.

According to police, 33-year-old Tamar Williams, of Woodbridge, had been driving a 1995 Lexus SC300 at high-speed southbound on Austin Ridge Drive. He was accompanied by 35-year-old Andrea Forte, of Stafford, in the passenger seat.

Williams allegedly lost control of the vehicle and went into oncoming traffic. The passenger side of the Lexus struck the front of a northbound 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Tamara Williams of Fredericksburg. The two drivers are not related.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday night and again on Monday for accident reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit.