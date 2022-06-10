UPDATE (6/10/22) 2:25 p.m. — Police identified the victims as all adults — two women and one man.

The male victim is in critical condition, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The women suffered what are considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place around 12:45 p.m. at the entrance of the mall.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were transported after a shooting at The Shops at Iverson on Friday afternoon.

Police are still working to locate the suspect or suspects and said that there is no active shooter. The three victims have what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.