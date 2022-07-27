LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three men have been charged by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000, according to police.

In May 2022, Beckstrom Electric learned of possible embezzlement by an employee. Through the investigation, police determined that two employees within the company allegedly conspired with the owner of R Gonzales Sheet Metal, LLC and 3RG and Systems, LLC, a third-party agency that provides temporary part-time workers.

The three worked together to create fake employees and charge Beckstrom Electric wages via timesheets for workers that were never present on the work site. This scheme ran for more than a year, beginning in December 2020 and ending in May 2022 and totaled $257,086.

It was also determined by the police investigation, that the three suspects were allegedly stealing scrap copper from job sites and selling it for a total of $46,823.

Following the conclusion of the investigation last week, the three suspects were arrested. Their names and charges are as follows:

Francisco Aguilar Paz, 35, of Leesburg, Virginia, was charged with Felony Embezzlement, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and Felony Forgery

Jose Aguilar Paz, 41, of Leesburg, Virginia, was charged with two counts of Felony Embezzlement, two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and Felony Forgery

Raul Gonzales Ascencio, 43, of Manassas, Virginia, was charged with two counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and two counts of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Larceny

Both Francisco Aguilar Paz and Jose Aguilar Paz were released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond. Gonzales was released on a personal recognizance bond.