PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A May triple homicide in Northern Virginia has left police searching for answers as to who pulled the trigger. Now, the Prince William County Police Department believes it may have identified a suspect.

The bloodshed occurred on May 27 at a home at the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge, according to police. Four people were shot that day at a gathering inside the home — and three lost their lives after police said someone began firing a gun inside.

Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 37, and Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41, died that day from their gunshot injuries. Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, died in the hospital the next day. Three victims all lost their lives to gun violence — but the surviving victim is expected to recover, according to police.

Who pulled the trigger?

Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez (Photo: Prince William County Police Department)

The immediate concern for police was locating a suspect — since the one who pulled the trigger was reported to have fled the scene immediately.

A multi-day investigation has led detectives to identify Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez as the suspect involved in the shooting — and warrants have since been issued for his arrest.

Police have attempted to locate the suspect, but attempts have yielded no success.

Now, there is a reward in place of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Barahona Quinonez.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and locate the suspect — and ask anyone with information on the incident to reach out to the Prince William County Police Department.