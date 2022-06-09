FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Three people were found fatally shot in a barricaded apartment room on Tuesday, according to police.

Fairfax County Police responded to a call given by a victim’s relative to check an apartment on Mazarin Place in Fairfax, radio station WTOP-FM reported. When officers arrived, they found the door of the rear bedroom of the apartment barricaded. When they looked through the window, they saw three bodies.

Officers forced their way inside and found two women and one man, believed to be in their 20s, dead from gunshot wounds, police said. They were the only people in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, according to Fairfax County Executive Deputy Police Chief Brian Reilly.

The identities of the victims have not been made public.

