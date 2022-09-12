RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The warning is currently in effect in Fauquier County and Culpeper County. The warning will remain in effect until 3 p.m.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Culpeper, moving east at 15 mph.

“For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” a statement from the NWS reads. “Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.”

