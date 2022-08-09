SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m. today.

At that time, traffic on the northbound side of I-81 was at a standstill. There are no reported injuries.

Traffic headed northbound on I-81 in Shenandoah County at a standstill. Cars turning to the left continued to move, exiting onto state route 56. Photo credit: Virginia Department of Transportation 511virginia.org

At 2:35 p.m., the 511 Virginia Department of Transportation website warned motorists should expect delays due to the vehicle crash. The northbound left shoulder and left lane were closed.

At 3:30 p.m. the site reported traffic backups on I-81 at the affected area of approximately 10 miles.

