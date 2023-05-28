STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 95 South in Stafford County Sunday morning, disrupting traffic in the area for around two hours.

According to a tweet thread from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District (VDOT Fredericksburg) which began at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, the truck overturned near the Gordonsville Road exit and caused all southbound lanes to be closed between there and the Russell Road exit outside of Quantico.

Photo: VDOT Fredericksburg, Twitter

At 6:48 a.m., VDOT Fredericksburg posted a tweet saying that one lane had reopened. At 7:44 a.m., VDOT Fredericksburg posted a tweet saying that the truck had been removed from the roadway.

At 8:01 p.m. VDOT Fredericksburg posted the final tweet in the thread, which said that all southbound lanes of I-95 had reopened in the area.