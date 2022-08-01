FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that there will be delays across Interstate 95 in both directions in the Fredericksburg area this week due to construction and maintenance work.

Throughout this week, travelers on I-95 can expect lane closures and full traffic stops to be implemented overnight between the exits for Quantico in Stafford County (exit 148) and Carmel Church in Caroline County (exit 104), VDOT said in a release on Monday.

Intermittent full stops on I-95 northbound and southbound are scheduled to take place between midnight and 3 a.m. near the Quantico exit in the mornings, from Tuesday through Friday. According to VDOT, traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time.

VDOT said the delays are due to crews building bridges and ramps as part of the future 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension, as well as work zones created for the inspection of I-95 overpasses and resurfacing travel lanes.

VDOT is advising drivers to take alternate routes during the times when crews are working to avoid major delays.

Below, check out the day-to-day schedule from VDOT of lane closures and traffic stops planned for this week:

Monday, Aug. 1 – Tuesday, Aug. 2: Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

· 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

· 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Overnight lane closures for Express Lanes construction between mile markers 135-133.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

· 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) New Ramp Opening

Starting early Tuesday, Aug. 2, drivers on I-95 southbound seeking Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton, or Route 17 Business southbound toward Falmouth, will use a new off-ramp, which is located before the decision point for local and through lanes. The new ramp begins just north of the Truslow Road overpass.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for interstate paving between mile markers 105 and 101.

Monday, Aug. 1 – Tuesday, Aug. 2: Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 northbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Matta River is located at mile marker 117.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

· 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Wednesday, Aug. 3

Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

· 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

· 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Overnight lane closures for Express Lanes construction between mile markers 135-133.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

· 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) Off-Ramp

Midnight – 3 a.m. Off-ramp traffic seeking Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton will be detoured. Drivers should stay left on off-ramp and exit to Route 17 Business toward Falmouth, and follow posted signs to access Route 17 northbound. Only one night of work is required, but additional evenings have been scheduled as needed.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

3 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction near the interchange.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Matta River is located at mile marker 117.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for interstate paving between mile markers 105 and 101.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Wednesday, Aug. 3: Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 northbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Matta River is located at mile marker 117.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane overnight for Improve 95 construction near the interchange.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

· 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Thursday, Aug. 4: Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

· 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

· 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Overnight lane closures for Express Lanes construction between mile markers 135-133.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

· 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) Off-Ramp

Midnight – 3 a.m. Off-ramp traffic seeking Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton will be detoured. Drivers should stay left on off-ramp and exit to Route 17 Business toward Falmouth, and follow posted signs to access Route 17 northbound. Only one night of work is required, but additional evenings have been scheduled as needed.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

3 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction near the interchange.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Matta River is located at mile marker 117.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for interstate paving between mile markers 105 and 101.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Thursday, Aug. 4: Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane overnight for Improve 95 construction near the interchange.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

· 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Friday, Aug. 5: Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

· 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

· 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) Off-Ramp

Midnight – 3 a.m. Off-ramp traffic seeking Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton will be detoured. Drivers should stay left on off-ramp and exit to Route 17 Business toward Falmouth, and follow posted signs to access Route 17 northbound. Only one night of work is required, but additional evenings have been scheduled as needed.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

3 a.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction near the interchange.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Matta River is located at mile marker 117.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for interstate paving between mile markers 105 and 101.

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Friday, Aug. 5: Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 northbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Matta River is located at mile marker 117.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane overnight for Improve 95 construction near the interchange.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

· 9 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

· 4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Friday, Aug. 5 – Saturday, Aug. 6: Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Express Lanes construction near the exit 148 interchange.

Friday, Aug. 5 – Saturday, Aug. 6

Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Express Lanes construction near the exit 148 interchange.