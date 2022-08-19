STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect connected to a Truist Bank robbery in Stafford County was arrested after police received information that a man who was presumed to be intoxicated was going through cars in a nearby Target parking lot.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 for a hold-up alarm. When deputies arrived, it was found that the bank had been robbed and the suspect had run away on foot. Police said that although the suspect did not show a gun, he was believed to be armed.

Police then learned that a man who was believed to be intoxicated was going through cars in the Target parking lot on South Gateway Drive. After canvassing the area, police said the man, identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Peters, was found near the I-95 overpass on Warrenton Road.

The sheriff’s office said Peters was believed to match the description of the suspect involved in the Truist and Target crimes, and he was arrested for public intoxication. Officers then searched Peters and said they found money believed to be the stolen money from the bank robbery in his pocket, and a note believed to be the robbery note in his other pocket.

Peters was charged with robbery and public intoxication and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.