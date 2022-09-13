PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two 15-year-olds have been charged with possession of a firearm on school property after police say one of them brought a gun to the school they both attend.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, at 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the School Resource Officer at Freedom High School in the Woodbridge area of Prince William was notified by staff that there was a student with a gun on the premises.

It was determined that a 15-year-old male student had brought a gun to school and showed it to some classmates in a bathroom before handing it to another 15-year-old male student. One of the involved students posted a photo of the gun on social media which was seen by other students.

The student accused of bringing the gun to school was located by responding officers, who determined that he no longer had the gun. The student he allegedly gave it to had left the school grounds but was found by officers who determined that he was also not in possession of the gun.

A police K-9 unit was dispatched to search the area for the gun but was unsuccessful. Police are still looking for the gun.

The two students who allegedly had possession of the gun at school were both arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property. The School Resource Officer determined that the gun was not taken out outside of the bathroom and was not part of any active threat of violence toward students or staff at the school.