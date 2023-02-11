STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people, one of whom was wanted in three separate jurisdictions, were arrested after police say they led Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase on Interstate 95.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, a deputy stopped the driver of a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo at the intersection of Warrenton Road and I-95. Another deputy came to assist and they tried to identify the passenger, who gave them false identification.

The deputies told the driver and passenger to get out of the car, but they refused and took off on I-95 heading north. The deputies went after the car, which took an exit onto Centrepoint Parkway towards Route 1.

As the car turned from Centrepoint Parkway onto the southbound lanes of Route 1, it was hit intentionally by one of the deputies’ cruisers, causing to spin and come to a stop. As the the deputies again tried to get the two suspects to get out of the car, the passenger reached across with his foot and put it on the gas.

As the car began to move again, a third deputy that had arrived to assist hit it a second time. One of the other deputies moved their cruiser and prevented the suspects from leaving the area again and they were forced to get out of the car.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Erin Brack of Stafford. She was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, eluding police, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger was identified as 38-year-old Derek Primes of Stafford. It was determined that he was wanted in Chesapeake for domestic assault, credit card theft, destruction of property and petit larceny, in Virginia Beach for probation violation and in Stafford for failure to appear in court and failure to comply with pretrial conditions.

Primes was arrested and charged with identity theft, false identification, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice and abduction.