STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people, including two children, were injured in a three-vehicle crash that involved a school bus on Friday afternoon in Stafford County.

First responders were dispatched to a crash in the 1300 block of Brooke Road at 3:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Volkswagen sedan was driving northbound on Brooke Road behind a school bus. The bus had just left Grafton Village Elementary School and had 12 students onboard. The Volkswagen then crossed the double yellow lines to pass the school bus and went into the oncoming lane, where it hit a Dodge SUV that was driving south.

The Volkswagen then clipped the front of the school bus, hit the embankment and overturned. The impact sent the school bus into the embankment and it rolled onto the driver’s side.

Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Two students on the bus, as well as the drivers of the Volkswagen and Dodge, were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Grafton Village Elementary School principal Michael Sidebotham and other school staff responded to the scene and helped to reunite the students with their families at the Brooke Road Commuter Lot.

The crash remains under investigation, and numerous witnesses have already been interviewed at the scene. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Weatherholtz at 540-658-4400.