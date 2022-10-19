KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in King George County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Bloomsbury Road near Birchwood Creek Road when it ran off the right side of the road, went into the air and hit several trees.

The truck’s driver and two passengers were all ejected. 27-year-old Michael Ambrose of Woodford and Amber Arbogast of King George, were both pronounced dead at the scene and the other person in the car was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

This crash is under investigation and it is being determined whether excessive speed was a contributing factor.