FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized in a crash near Lee Hill after the victims were reportedly attempting to evade Fredericksburg Police.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were notified of an armed robbery near the border of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County. According to police, the victim of the robbery advised the 911 operator that the suspect vehicle was traveling into the City of Fredericksburg via Lafayette Boulevard.

A patrol officer reportedly located the vehicle on Lafayette Boulevard near Longstreet Avenue and attempted to pull it over. The driver of the vehicle ignored the officer’s commands and accelerated speed, according to police.

Police said the driver was speeding when they turned right onto Lee Drive, lost control and hit a tree.

There were five occupants total inside the suspect vehicle. The driver and one other occupant died on impact. The other three occupants were transported to Mary Washington Hospital and remain in critical condition.

The Fredericksburg Police Department conducted an investigation with assistance from the Fredericksburg Fire Department, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Team, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the US Park Police and Stafford County Fire Department.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.