STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two drivers in Stafford County were arrested and charged after police they were collided head-on while driving while intoxicated.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a head-on collision on the 1800 block of Mountain View Road at around 8:34 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

It was determined that an 18-year-old man driving a Honda Civic heading west crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck another Honda Civic, which was being driven by a 59-year-old woman from Stafford.

Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

The 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 bond.

The 59-year-old woman reportedly had a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage,” according to police. She was charged with her second DUI in five to ten years and was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.