PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are looking for two groups of people whom they believe may have been involved in a shootout after two homes and a vehicle in a Dale City-area neighborhood were hit by bullets.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of Brahms Drive in the Dale City area for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found several shell casings, as well as two homes and an occupied vehicle with damage consistent with being shot.

It was determined that two cars, a black sedan and a red sedan, sped through the neighborhood while the occupants of both cars fired several rounds. Police believe the occupants of the cars may have been shooting at each other, though no injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.