GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting murder of a man in Ruckersville earlier this week. One suspect was also allegedly found in possession of multiple illegal substances.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies were called to the Ruckersville area for a reported shooting incident. Upon their arrival, the deputies determined that 54-year-old Dwight W. Roach of Ruckersville had died from a single gunshot wound.

Members of the Greene County Investigations Unit arrived at the scene and determined that Roach was the victim of a homicide. Following further investigation, two individuals were arrested.

Daniel Emmett Roberts, 32, of Orange County was charged with the following felony offenses:

18.2-32 Murder in the second degree.

18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in the commission of a Felony.

18.2-308.2 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Allen Michael Shifflett, 28, of Charlottesville was charged with the following felony offenses:

18.2-32 Murder in the second degree

18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in the commission of a Felony

18.2-308.2 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

According to police, during Roberts’ arrest, he was also found to be in possession of the following:

102 grams of methamphetamines

Five grams of crack cocaine

29 grams of Fentanyl

Two firearms

Both Roberts and Shifflett are currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident or related incidents is encouraged to contact Captain Kevin Freid at 434-566-2813.