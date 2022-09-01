PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge and resulted in two individuals being shot and taken to an area hospital. No officers were reported injured as a result of the shooting.

Police said that the area is contained and more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.