PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Bristow on Monday left two people injured and a suspect in custody.

Officers arrived at Acadia Park Drive in Bristow on Monday, Aug. 22, to respond to a reported shooting.

According to police, a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital prior to police arriving at the scene. After police arrived, a woman found at the scene was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no current information on the condition of either person.

Prince William County Police said that the suspect is now in custody and knew the victims.