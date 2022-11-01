Two people were injured after a dump truck overturned on I-66 in the Centreville area of Fairfax County. (Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a dump truck overturned on Interstate 66 in Fairfax.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the incident took place on I-66 West near the Route 28 exit in the Centreville area and resulted in the dump truck and a pickup truck being damaged.

By the time the first responders made it to the scene, the driver of the overturned dump truck had been pulled out by good Samaritans. The drivers of both trucks were evaluated and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.