FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two juveniles are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road in the Fairfax Station area at around 9:30 p.m. and found a 2019 Lexus IS350 that had gone off the road.

One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and two juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that the driver was heading north on Lee Chapel Road and lost control when the car went over a hill. The car left the roadway and flipped onto its roof. Police believe that speed was a factor, but that alcohol was not.

This is the first fatal crash in the county so far in 2023 that does not involve a pedestrian.