FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash near the West Virginia state line in Frederick County.

According to Virginia State Police, at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with three people inside was heading south on Back Mountain Road near Mountain Falls Boulevard when it crossed into the opposite lane and ran off the left side of the road.

After running off the road, the car hit a fence and flipped. The driver and one of the passengers, 51-year-old Melinda Powell and 76-year-old Clarke Powell, both of Winchester, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

The second passenger, a 40-year-old Frederick County man, was taken to Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation by Virginia State Police.