STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after police say they were involved in a crash just east of Fredericksburg in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of White Oak Road and Belle Plains Road just after 7 p.m. on March 14 for a report of a crash involving a 2005 Dodge Ram and 1979 Ford Mustang.

The passenger of the Mustang, 19-year-old Raymond Morgan III of Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 42-year-old Raymond Morgan, Jr. of Stafford, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, where he later died. The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge truck was taken to Mary Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that the Mustang was traveling on Belle Plains Road at high speeds when Morgan, Jr. lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic on White Oak Road before colliding with the truck. Neither of the occupants of the Mustang were wearing seatbelts.