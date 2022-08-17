STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are in custody after a robbery at a motel on Warrenton Road in Stafford.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of Warrenton Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim reported one suspect kicked the door to his room open and threatened him with a knife demanding money — and a second suspect was reportedly outside the room acted as a lookout.

Shortly after, a deputy was at an Exxon gas station across the street when he encountered one of the suspects, who allegedly took out the knife. The suspect was arrested and identified as 31-year-old Earl Wadlington. He was found to be carrying two knives.

Another deputy found the second suspect in a vehicle in the parking lot of the motel, who took off into a nearby neighborhood, according to police. Deputies sealed the area and found the vehicle abandoned in the neighborhood. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office called a K-9 unit to the area and began searching for the second suspect. The K-9 found the suspect, who was treated for a dog bite, arrested and identified as 30-year-old Robert Cory.

Wadlington was charged with assault and battery, breaking and entering, robbery and conspiracy. Cory was charged with breaking and entering, robbery, eluding police and ammunition possession by a felon. Both are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.