WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help locating a man they say is wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment building in Woodbridge.

According to police, the shooting took place on Monday, July 18 at the Elevations One Apartments on the 14300 block of Jeffries Road in Woodbridge. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was shot during an altercation that arose from an ongoing dispute. The gunshot is non-life-threatening, according to police.

Officers identified three suspects in connection to the shooting, two of whom have already been arrested. 36-year-old Emerson Titus McAllister of Woodbridge was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 35-year-old Daniele Depaolis of Alexandria was charged with three counts of brandishing and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Maurice Eric Sowers (Photo: Prince William Police)

The third suspect, 28-year-old Maurice Eric Sowers IV, is still at large. Sowers is described as a 5’7″, 170-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes. Sowers wears glasses and is believed to live in the same apartment complex at which the shooting took place.

Anyone with information regarding Sowers’ whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.