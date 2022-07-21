PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Sam’s Car Wash in Manassas earlier this month.

On July 3 at 11:51 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Sam’s Carwash at 8129 Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a shooting. According to police, a large gathering was occurring at the location when an argument began. The fight escalated when multiple gunshots were fired before the gathering dispersed.

Four adult males were located who were suffering from gunshot wounds, two of which were taken to an area hospital. Police later determined that these were the two men who fired shots during the incident.

On July 14, the two men, identified as 23-year-old Timothy Duval Fields and 26-year-old Christopher Allen Fields were arrested.

Credit: Prince William County Police Department Christopher Allen Fields (left) and Timothy Duval Fields (right) were arrested last week in connection to a shooting that occurred in Manassas earlier this month.

Timothy Fields was charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, aggravated malicious wounding,

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Christopher Fields was charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, aggravated malicious wounding, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Timothy Fields’ court date is scheduled for September 19 and Christopher Fields’ court date is scheduled for August 2. Both are being held without bond.