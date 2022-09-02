All detectives involved in the incident have been placed on paid leave

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in which two men were shot and sent to the hospital.

According to police, members of a multi-agency narcotics task force were performing an undercover operation into fentanyl distribution in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, when members of the task force and people who police said were involved in the operation began shooting at each other.

Four total members of the task force shot their guns during the incident, two are detectives with the Prince William County Police Department and two are detectives with the City of Manassas Police Department. While no members of the task force were shot or injured during the exchange, Prince William County Police said two individuals — a 30-year-old man and an unidentified man — who were the subject of the operation, were shot in the upper body and had to be taken to the hospital. The police department said it does not know the current condition of the men.

A third man, an 18-year-old, was also present during the shooting, but police said he was uninjured.

According to police, officials do not currently know if the rounds shot by police were the bullets that hit the men and caused their injuries and hospitalization.

Member agencies of the task force included the Prince William County Police Department, City of Manassas Police Department, the Manassas Park Police Department, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A criminal investigation into the officer’s actions during the incident is now ongoing, in addition to separate administrative investigations into both agencies. All detectives involved in the incident have been placed on paid leave.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip. Any tips received will be relayed to CIRT investigators.