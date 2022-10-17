FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the Herndon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Herndon Police Department, two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Elden Street.

One of the victims only had minor injuries but the other was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. That victim has since been stabilized and is expected to be okay.

The eastbound lanes of Elden Street were closed between Alabama Drive and Sterling Road, but have since reopened. Police do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.