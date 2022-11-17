PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people and a dog are dead after a shooting in the Dumfries area of Prince William County, after which the suspect was found and arrested at Washington-Dulles International Airport, police say.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace in the Dumfries area at around 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for a report of a shooting.

Police determined that 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, 22-year-old Alyssa Gainey of Woodbridge and a dog had been shot in the basement of the home by a man who had forced his way inside. The Gainey was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams was taken to a local hospital where he later died, and the dog had to be euthanized.

It was determined during the investigation that the suspect, a 24-year-old Woodbridge man, had previously been in a relationship with Gainey. Once the suspect was identified, Prince William Police notified other police departments to look out for him. Virginia State Police troopers saturated roadways outside of Prince William County in search of his vehicle.

Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police reported seeing the suspect’s vehicle pull into the short-term parking lot of Washington-Dulles International Airport.

Airport police, as well as VSP and a Fairfax Police helicopter unit, located the vehicle in the lot and arrested the suspect without incident. Charges against the suspect are still pending.