LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after police say they were involved in a crash between a motorcycle, an SUV and a truck carrying horses in a trailer in the Aldie area of Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of James Monroe Highway and Tail Race Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

It was determined that a man riding a motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a truck hauling a horse trailer. The impact caused the truck and trailer to hit an SUV.

The man riding the motorcycle, identified as 61-year-old Thomas A. Miller of Charles Town, W.V., and the man driving the SUV, identified as Pedro J. Sera-Leyva of Leesburg, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. None of the horses in the trailer were injured.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Lotz at 703-777-1021.