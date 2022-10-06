FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Tysons Corner area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a single-vehicle crash took place early Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of Leesburg Pike near Chain Bridge Road, near Tysons Corner Center.

When the responding officers got to the scene, they found two people who were pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminarily, speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Leesburg Pike was closed after the crash but has since reopened.