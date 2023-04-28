FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said troopers were looking into a wreck on Interstate 495 Friday morning that hurt two people.

Corinne Geller said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. on I-495 at Van Dorn Street in the Alexandria area.

Troopers said it looked like the pickup truck was heading west when it ran off the road, hit the Jersey wall, then stopped in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. The truck, which was pulling a trailer with two other vehicles, burst into flames.

Medics took two people to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of serious injuries.