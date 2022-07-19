PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were robbed at knife and gunpoint in Manassas, according to Prince William County Police Department.

On Monday, July 18, at around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the Summertree Condominiums for a reported robbery. The two victims, a 17-year-old male juvenile and a 24-year-old man, were approached by three unknown men and then threatened with a knife and a gun, according to police.

The suspects demanded the victims hand over their property; money and a key. The victims complied and no injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as three black males, all between 18-25 years old, with two over six feet tall. One man was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey shorts and white sneakers while another was last seen wearing a purple shirt. No clothing description was given for the third man.

If you have any information that can aid the police in this investigation, contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.