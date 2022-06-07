STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Stafford men have been charged with their third DUI after both men were arrested separately exactly 12 hours apart on Sunday, June 5.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the first arrest came at 1:38 a.m. as a deputy arrested 54-year-old Reginald Mitchell of Stafford. Mitchell had been driving a Lincoln Navigator at Greenspring Drive and Providence Street when the deputy witnessed him swerving outside of his lane. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Mitchell was arrested.

Mitchell was charged with DUI third offense in five years, driving revoked, refusal and obstruction. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

43-year-old Matthew White, of Stafford (Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

54-year-old Reginald Mitchell of Stafford (Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Stafford County, on the same day exactly 12 hours later, at 1:38 p.m., police arrested 43-year-old Matthew White, of Stafford. An officer had responded to a call for a single-car accident at the 800 block of Widewater Road and arrived to find a White Hyundai Elantra off the road and in the woods.

Police identified White as the driver of the car and conducted field sobriety tests after the deputy said he smelled alcohol on White’s breath. Additionally, White was found to have a revoked license and two prior DUI arrests.

White was charged with DUI third offense in five years and driving revoked. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.