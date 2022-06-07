STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police pursuit in South Stafford ended with a crash and two arrests Sunday night.
Shortly before 9:15 p.m., a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for reckless drivers racing on Kings Highway toward Butler Road.
One of the two street racers was successfully pulled over by a deputy and arrested at the scene.
The second vehicle — a white Honda CRV — failed to pull over, however, and led officers in a high-speed pursuit throughout Stafford.
A deputy vehicle got behind the Honda and attempted a traffic stop at Butler Road near Winterberry Drive. Instead of stopping, however, the vehicle accelerated to 64 mph in the posted 35 mph zone and passed several cars on a curve.
The pursuit lasted only four-tenths of a mile before the Honda ran into the back of a Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped at the Cambridge Street intersection. There were no injuries in the crash.
Police identified the driver of the Honda as 19-year-old Jefferson Melendez Duran of Sterling. Duran was arrested and charged with driving after illegally consuming alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, eluding, reckless speeding, reckless passing on a curve, reckless improper brakes, driving without a license and a learner’s permit violation.
Duran was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Police also identified a passenger in the Honda as 21-year-old Franmi de la Cruz Gonzalez of Manassas. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with public intoxication, obstruction and concealing a weapon — according to police, a knife was located near his seat.
Gonzalez was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.