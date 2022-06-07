STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police pursuit in South Stafford ended with a crash and two arrests Sunday night.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for reckless drivers racing on Kings Highway toward Butler Road.

One of the two street racers was successfully pulled over by a deputy and arrested at the scene.

The second vehicle — a white Honda CRV — failed to pull over, however, and led officers in a high-speed pursuit throughout Stafford.

A deputy vehicle got behind the Honda and attempted a traffic stop at Butler Road near Winterberry Drive. Instead of stopping, however, the vehicle accelerated to 64 mph in the posted 35 mph zone and passed several cars on a curve.

The pursuit lasted only four-tenths of a mile before the Honda ran into the back of a Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped at the Cambridge Street intersection. There were no injuries in the crash.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Police identified the driver of the Honda as 19-year-old Jefferson Melendez Duran of Sterling. Duran was arrested and charged with driving after illegally consuming alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, eluding, reckless speeding, reckless passing on a curve, reckless improper brakes, driving without a license and a learner’s permit violation.

Jefferson Melendez Duran (Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Duran was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Police also identified a passenger in the Honda as 21-year-old Franmi de la Cruz Gonzalez of Manassas. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with public intoxication, obstruction and concealing a weapon — according to police, a knife was located near his seat.

Franmi de la Cruz Gonzalez (Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Gonzalez was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.