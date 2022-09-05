PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say an undercover narcotics operation in Prince William County turned into a shootout.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, a narcotics task force made up of agents and officers from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Prince William Police, Manassas Police and Manassas Park Police was investigating alleged distribution of Fentanyl in Prince William.

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the task force were on the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in the eastern part of the county conducting an undercover operation when gunfire erupted between them and the subjects of the operation.

It is believed that four members of the task force fired their weapons. Two were Prince William County detectives and the other two were Manassas Police detectives. Two suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were shot during the exchange and taken to a local hospital. None of the members of the task force were shot.

On Sept. 4, the 19-year-old suspect, identified as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge, died at the hospital from his injuries. The 30-year-old is still in the hospital and is expected to recover.

The Arlington County Police Department will lead the criminal investigation into the officers’ actions during this incident, and none of the departments involved in the shooting will take part in the investigation. The officers involved will be on paid leave until the investigations continue.