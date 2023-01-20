PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Prince William County teenagers, including a 17-year-old juvenile, were injured in a shooting in Woodbridge on Wednesday night.

Prince William County Police Officers responded to the area of Roundtree Drive and Riverside Drive in Woodbridge just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found shell casings and evidence of a shooting.

While investigating, the officers received information that some people involved in the shooting had stopped in a parking lot at Noblewood Plaza. Officers went to the parking lot and found three teenagers in a car, including a 17-year-old boy who was injured from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began performing first aid on the victim and rescue personnel later took him to an area hospital, where his injuries were deemed life-threatening.

One of the other people in the car, an 18-year-old man, was grazed by a round during the shooting and was also taken to a hospital. The third person, another 18-year-old man, was not injured.

According to police, the three teens were in the Roundtree Drive and Riverside Drive area when rounds were fired, hitting the two victims. All three of them got into their car and left the area before contacting the police.

No other injuries were reported. Two cars, including the one found in the shopping plaza, and two nearby homes were damaged, likely by projectiles. Several shell casings were also found on Roundtree Drive.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting, but currently, they do not believe the incident was random.