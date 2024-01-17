NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Today is the day! USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), which has spent more than eight months away in the Mediterranean, is returning home.

USS Ford’s deployment was extended by more than two months because of the war between Hamas and Israel. So we can imagine how strong emotions will be as they reunite with loved ones.

Thousands of excited family members and friends arrived at Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday morning to see the Ford pull up to the pier. The Ford is the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. This was its first full deployment and peacekeeping mission overseas.

While the ship was deployed in the Mediterranean the strike group participated in exercises that increased NATO capability. The deployment was extended 76 days following the Israel-Hamas conflict and operated in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) consists of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 staff, Gerald R. Ford, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 staff and units, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and the Information Warfare Commander. In total, the GRFCSG deploys with more than 6,000 Sailors across all platforms.

Wednesday is the fourth day in a row for Naval homecomings associated with the GRFCSG.

USS Gerald R. Ford is back home after being gone since May 2023. Families are waiting patiently but excitedly in the freezing temps until their loved ones are back on the ground #ussgeraldrford #us #navy pic.twitter.com/nNCVnYGkzT — Ashley Knight WAVY10 (@AKnightNews1) January 17, 2024

