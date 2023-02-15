FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Around 235 people were forced to evacuate as a fire ripped through a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to Mike’s American Grill on the 6200 block of Backlick Road in the Springfield area at around 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a report of a fire.

When they got there, the responding crews saw smoke and began working to extinguish the fire. An estimated 150 customers and 85 staff members were inside of the restaurant during the time of the fire. All were safely evacuated and none reported injuries.

Firefighters climbed onto the roof to extinguish the fire, which was under control by 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. The Alexandria Fire Department and Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services were both called to the scene to assist Fairfax Fire crews.

It is estimated that the fire caused around $200,000 in damages. It was determined that the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor, but the cause is still under investigation.