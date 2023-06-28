STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Fire and Rescue extinguished a vehicle fire that had spread to a townhouse in Garrisonville Wednesday morning.

Units responded to a reported fire at the 00 block of Hunting Creek Lane around 9:30 a.m. on June 28.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities reportedly found a vehicle on fire in front of a three-story townhouse. The fire from the vehicle had spread to the front of the home.

At the time, the home was occupied by three adults, who evacuated without assistance.

(Photo courtesy of Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

Stafford County Fire and Rescue were able to subdue the fire in around 10 minutes with minimal damage to the neighboring townhome.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshall’s Office.