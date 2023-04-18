FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A male victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County.

According to a tweet posted by the Fairfax County Police Department at 6:17 p.m. on Monday, April 17, the shooting took place near the intersection of Bellview Drive and Glen Carlyn Drive, near Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

Police said two men were seen running from the scene after the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police do not believe this was a random act. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.