FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed after he was hit by a car Monday night on Lee Highway.

Fairfax County Police responded to the intersection of Lee Highway and Trinity Parkway near Centrewood Drive in the Centreville area at 9:03 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

According to police, the driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was driving southbound on Lee Highway when they hit a man walking in the crosswalk.

First responders pronounced the man, identified as 29-year-old Jacinto Chavez Ramos of Centreville, dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota remained on scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Police do not believe that speed and alcohol were factors for the driver in the crash.

According to police, this is the 19th fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Fairfax County in 2022. In 2021, there were 11 pedestrian-involved fatal crashes in the county.