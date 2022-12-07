PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has now released new information about an alleged homicide that occurred in the Dumfries area in November, and is also offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.

Officers responded to the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries at 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to investigate multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a car near Morgan Court that had been hit by gunfire. Police then found an adult man in the driver’s seat of the car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has now been identified as 44-year-old Demetrious Levar Graham of Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police has obtained video surveillance footage of the shooting and the immediate aftermath. According to police, in the surveillance video, an armed male suspect wearing no shirt with his face covered can be seen walking along the sidewalk. The suspect then fired multiple round towards Graham’s vehicle as it drove by before leaving on foot. Graham’s vehicle continued moving down the road before hitting a parked car and stopping.

The Prince William County Police Department has now released images of the suspect in the homicide on Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries on Saturday, Nov. 12. Credit: Prince William County Police Department.

A police K-9 searched the area when police initially responded to the scene, but could not find anyone else in the area.

Prince William County Police is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000.