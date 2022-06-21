STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of Sunday’s shooting murder at the Red Roof Inn in Stafford County has been identified.

47-year-old Leo Franklin, of Maryland, died from his injuries in a local hospital on Sunday.

Around 8:15 a.m., Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies reportedly found Franklin with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Deputies provided first aid to his chest where the gunshot was located while waiting for medics to arrive. Franklin was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to police, the suspect had driven away from the scene in a silver Toyota Tacoma, still armed with a handgun. Deputies soon identified the suspect as 44-year-old George Pearson III of Stafford.

George Pearson III (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Pearson was contacted through FaceTime on his phone and reportedly spoke with deputies until a Crisis Negotiation Team joined the conversation. According to police, the Crisis Negotiator tried to arrange a peaceful surrender, but Pearson, who said he “would not be taken alive,” refused.

Later, at around 11:30 a.m., Pearson, still on FaceTime with police, reportedly stopped on Interstate 95 in Hanover County and agreed to surrender to authorities. Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police responded and arrested him without incident. According to police, a gun was taken from his truck as evidence.

Pearson was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Pearson was taken back to Stafford and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.