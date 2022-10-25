FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The two victims killed in a car crash while evading Fredericksburg police on Monday have been identified.

After attempting to pull over a vehicle suspected to have been involved in an armed robbery near the border of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County, police said the driver of the car ignored the officer’s orders and accelerated the car’s speed.

Police said the driver was speeding when he turned right onto Lee Drive, lost control and hit a tree. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

There were five occupants total inside the suspect vehicle. The driver and one other occupant died on impact. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Charles Boone, of Ruther Glen, and the passenger was identified as 27-year-old Jovann Paige, of Stafford County.

The other three occupants were transported to Mary Washington Hospital and remain in critical condition.