FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people went to the hospital after a house fire in Fairfax County which is estimated to have caused over $317,000 in damage.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, units responded to a house on the 8700 block of Parliament Drive in the West Springfield area of Fairfax County at around 8:22 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18 for a report of a fire.

When they got there, the responding units saw fire visible from inside of the house and worked to extinguish it. All three of the home’s occupants were taken to the hospital for evaluation, no firefighters reported injuries.

It was later determined that the fire started in one of the house’s bedroom and was caused by an electrical outlet. It is estimated that the fire caused about $317,510 in damage to the home.