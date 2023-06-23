FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Police Department officers saved a driver from a burning car after they say he crashed and caused the car to land on its side.

According to a tweet thread from the department, at around 2:30 a.m. on June 15, officers responded to the intersection of Annandale Road and Gallows Road in the Annandale area of Fairfax for a report of a crash.

When they got to the scene, the responding officer saw that the car was engulfed in flames with the driver still inside. With the help of bystanders, the officers rushed into action and saved the driver from the car.

It was determined that the driver hit a curb, before hitting a telephone pole and a curb before landing on its side. Speed and alcohol were both determined to be factors in the crash and the driver, identified as a 27-year-old man, was arrested and charged with DUI.