FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A propane grill under a deck caught on fire and left six people in the North Springfield area of Fairfax County without a home.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.

After trying unsuccessfully to put out the fire with a pot of water, the two people inside the house at the time left and called the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the house at around 6:15 p.m. and began to extinguish the fire and limit its extension into the house. None of the firefighters were reportedly injured but one of the house’s occupants was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

It was determined that the fire was caused by a malfunction in the grill and that the fire was accidental in nature. Damage from the fire is estimated to be around $93,750.