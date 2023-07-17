STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of one of its deputies deploying a spike strip to catch a suspect involved in a chase with authorities.

Around 1:45 p.m. on July 13, Deputy J.W. McAlister was in the area of Kings Highway and Cool Springs Road when he was alerted to a pursuit of a speeding suspect vehicle nearby.

Deputies with the King George County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a vehicle that was about to enter Stafford County.

McAlister responded to the intersection of Kings Highway and Little Street and got ready to deploy spike strips. Moments later, the suspect vehicle could be seen heading for the intersection.

Video shared by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office shows McAlister stepping into the roadway and throwing a spike strip into the path of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle’s tire was successfully punctured.

“The suspect vehicle continued to Leonard Road where that tire gave out, essentially bringing the pursuit to a stop,” a statement from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The King George County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the driver and they will be filing multiple charges for her.”